AA Financial Advisors LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 285,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 77,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.