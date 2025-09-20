Essex Savings Bank Sells 390 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,798,000 after buying an additional 102,520 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 716,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 617,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 557,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

