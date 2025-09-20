Essex Savings Bank Sells 104 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

