Comparing Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and Custom Truck One Source”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $10.39 billion 0.93 $647.00 million $9.14 13.75 Custom Truck One Source $1.80 billion 0.73 -$28.66 million ($0.16) -36.09

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 6.83% 30.73% 8.86% Custom Truck One Source -1.89% -6.61% -1.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Autoliv and Custom Truck One Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 0 5 10 2 2.82 Custom Truck One Source 1 2 2 0 2.20

Autoliv currently has a consensus target price of $122.92, indicating a potential downside of 2.23%. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Custom Truck One Source is more favorable than Autoliv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autoliv beats Custom Truck One Source on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies. The company also provides mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, battery cut-off switches, connected safety services, and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. It primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). The ERS segment owns new and used specialty equipment, including truck-mounted aerial lifts, cranes, service trucks, dump trucks, trailers, digger derricks, and other machinery and equipment. The TES segment offers new equipment for sale to be used for end-markets, which can be modified to meet customers specific needs. The APS segment provides truck and equipment maintenance and repair services; and rents and sells specialized tools, including stringing blocks, insulated hot stick, and rigging equipment, as well as sale of specialized aftermarket parts. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.