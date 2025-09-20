Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Veralto shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Veralto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veralto has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -5.10% 0.46% 0.21% Veralto 16.65% 41.45% 14.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Veralto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and Veralto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Veralto 0 4 6 0 2.60

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Veralto has a consensus target price of $114.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Veralto.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Veralto”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $696.40 million 1.45 -$62.31 million ($1.51) -18.91 Veralto $5.19 billion 5.11 $833.00 million $3.58 29.88

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veralto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veralto beats Montrose Environmental Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects. This segment also offers technical advisory and consulting services, including regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, ecosystem and toxicological assessments, and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves financial, oil and gas, utilities, construction, automotive, real-estate, midstream energy, manufacturing, commodities, petrochemical, food and beverage, telecommunications, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

