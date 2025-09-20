Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $10,518,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $466.62 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $472.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.13.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.