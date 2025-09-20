Head-To-Head Comparison: BKV (BKV) versus The Competition

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BKV to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BKV and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 0 8 0 3.00 BKV Competitors 292 1064 1737 69 2.50

BKV currently has a consensus price target of $27.88, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 4.05%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BKV is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.6% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BKV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV -2.69% 3.21% 2.21% BKV Competitors -28.48% -20.50% -3.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKV and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million -$142.87 million -107.10 BKV Competitors $3.59 billion $321.08 million 45.50

BKV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

BKV Company Profile

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

