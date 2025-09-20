Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,127.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.3%

DUHP stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

