iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.