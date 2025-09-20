Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF $DXUV

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000.
Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Stock Performance
DXUV stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.61 million and a PE ratio of 18.51. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96.
Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.
