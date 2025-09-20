Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $624.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

