Diversified Trust Co Acquires 5,061 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $137.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.11. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.