Diversified Trust Co Has $4.86 Million Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,969,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.54.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $200.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.59. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.78 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

