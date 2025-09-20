SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 111,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $90.34 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $96.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

