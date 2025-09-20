Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after buying an additional 825,965 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $194,834,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,865,000 after acquiring an additional 414,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $656.16 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $688.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $614.44 and a 200-day moving average of $520.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,041.68. This trade represents a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,057 shares of company stock valued at $34,293,468 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.44.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

