Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in Griffon Corporation $GFF

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Griffon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 29,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $53,994,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 178.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:GFF opened at $75.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Griffon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Griffon had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 144.21%. The business had revenue of $613.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

