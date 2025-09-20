Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $153,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,982,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,155,000 after acquiring an additional 677,373 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Hayward by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,709,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,926 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Hayward by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,589,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 962,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,575,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after purchasing an additional 194,543 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,455.80. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,142 shares of company stock worth $2,347,527. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAYW stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

