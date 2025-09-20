SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943,397 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Pfizer by 43.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after acquiring an additional 838,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.