Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 1,430 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its position in American Water Works by 33.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

