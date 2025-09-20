Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,180,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after buying an additional 317,412 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 38.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,329,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 648,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 23.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,219,000 after acquiring an additional 426,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,120,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,978,000 after acquiring an additional 182,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 287,243 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $95.41.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

