Essex Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

