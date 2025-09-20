SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.77.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

