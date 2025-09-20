Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CRWD opened at $502.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $272.67 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

