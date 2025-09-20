Hershey Company (The) $HSY Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the period. William Allan Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 173.1% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $55,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,627 shares of company stock worth $16,043,435. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.03 on Friday. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.59 and a 200 day moving average of $172.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $173.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.