MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $68,030,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8,789.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 806,711 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

