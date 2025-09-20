Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ DVY opened at $140.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.