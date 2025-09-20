Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 316,857 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

