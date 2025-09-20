YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNQ stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

