Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,251,000 after acquiring an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $508,611,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,219,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.80 per share, with a total value of $259,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $4,002,332. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $243.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $242.57 and a one year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.