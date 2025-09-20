NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $586,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,510 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 34,326.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 695,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in VeriSign by 477.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 654,170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in VeriSign by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,202,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,098,000 after purchasing an additional 500,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $86,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $282.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.62 and a 12-month high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.28, for a total transaction of $141,422.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,715.48. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.48, for a total value of $576,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,443,122.72. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,733,269. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

