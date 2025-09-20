PTC Inc. $PTC Stock Holdings Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PTC were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,517,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,134,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $205.95 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

