Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $395,321,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,294 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $68,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $65,351,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,911,000 after acquiring an additional 972,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $73.40.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.