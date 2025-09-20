Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $28.43 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.5%

ASML opened at $932.15 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $938.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $759.67 and a 200-day moving average of $734.90.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.