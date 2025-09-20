Ara Mahdessian Sells 3,059 Shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total value of $354,966.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ara Mahdessian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 21st, Ara Mahdessian sold 45,185 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $4,686,136.35.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Ara Mahdessian sold 40,147 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $4,123,498.37.
- On Thursday, July 17th, Ara Mahdessian sold 42,666 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $4,800,351.66.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Ara Mahdessian sold 42,674 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,729,986.16.
- On Thursday, June 26th, Ara Mahdessian sold 24,391 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,552,518.15.
NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.
ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
