Joseph Saab Sells 9,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Paper Stock Down 1.4%

IP opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Man Group plc raised its stake in International Paper by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in International Paper by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in International Paper by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 665,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after buying an additional 152,374 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.