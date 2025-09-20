United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in August

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UNL opened at $7.67 on Friday. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 87,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

About United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

