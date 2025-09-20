Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 4,681 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,570 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

