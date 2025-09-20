American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,278 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $43,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 24.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $547,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $107.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

