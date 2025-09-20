Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 2.1%

PLPC stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.79. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $207.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.