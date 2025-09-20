YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Short Interest Update

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,651,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:YMAX opened at $12.92 on Friday. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $18.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

