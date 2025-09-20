Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.78

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $33.70 million and $2.78 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00008597 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000854 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

