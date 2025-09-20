GHO (GHO) Trading Down 0% This Week

GHO (GHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One GHO token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges. GHO has a market cap of $301.98 million and $6.00 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GHO has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GHO

GHO’s launch date was July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 352,781,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,996,718 tokens. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave.

Buying and Selling GHO

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 352,781,746.001179. The last known price of GHO is 0.99992994 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,125,966.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

