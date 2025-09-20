Short Interest in Titan Cement International S.A. (OTC:TTCIF) Decreases By 20.0%

Titan Cement International S.A. (OTC:TTCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Titan Cement International Price Performance
Shares of TTCIF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Titan Cement International has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $47.20.
Titan Cement International Company Profile
