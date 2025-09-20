Short Interest in Titan Cement International S.A. (OTC:TTCIF) Decreases By 20.0%

Titan Cement International S.A. (OTC:TTCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Titan Cement International Price Performance

Shares of TTCIF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Titan Cement International has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Get Titan Cement International alerts:

Titan Cement International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Titan Cement International SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and trades in a range of construction materials in Greece and Western Europe, North America, Southeastern Europe, and the Eastern Mediterranean. The company provides cement; ready-mix concrete; aggregates and coarse materials, including sand, gravel, crushed stone, and recycled concrete; and other building materials, such as dry mortars, building blocks, fly ash, and other concrete products for the construction of roads, bridges, airports, hospitals, schools, residential housing, commercial buildings, social projects, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Cement International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Cement International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.