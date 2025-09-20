IAGON (IAG) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

IAGON (IAG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. IAGON has a total market capitalization of $53.94 million and $80.48 thousand worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IAGON has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IAGON token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115,582.71 or 0.99759250 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,535.05 or 0.98855016 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00350357 BTC.

IAGON Profile

IAGON launched on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official website is iagon.com.

Buying and Selling IAGON

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.14246592 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $80,260.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars.

