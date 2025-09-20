ai16z Tops One Day Trading Volume of $130.61 Million (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last week, ai16z has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One ai16z token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ai16z has a total market cap of $124.37 million and $130.61 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ai16z alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115,582.71 or 0.99759250 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114,535.05 or 0.98855016 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00350357 BTC.

About ai16z

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,995,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,995,885.23283443. The last known price of ai16z is 0.11441246 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $131,305,976.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ai16z using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ai16z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ai16z and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.