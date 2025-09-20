NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Announces Special Dividend of $0.80

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, September 15th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE NBY opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

