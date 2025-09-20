Short Interest in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Increases By 23.2%

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of -0.70. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $35.89.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.