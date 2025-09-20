JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.23 ($0.96). Approximately 29,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 372,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.98).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider Simon Holden sold 23,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total transaction of £20,672.03. Also, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £10,336.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,974. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

