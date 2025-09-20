Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Raises Dividend to $1.42 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a 4.4% increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36.

Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TXN opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.