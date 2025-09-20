Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Up 46.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) rose 46.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 511,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 163,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Minnova Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

